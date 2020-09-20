1/
Maria L. (Gosselin) Plumpton
1953 - 2020
Maria Laura (Gosselin) Plumpton, 67, of Manchester, died September 18, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She passed peacefully with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Victoria, TX on June 11, 1953 to Albert and Pandora (Voliotis) Gosselin. She lived a full life in Manchester and earned a degree from Southern New Hampshire University.

Maria began her career as a medical technologist at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester and later worked at SDC as a computer systems analyst.

Nothing meant more to Maria than hosting gatherings with family and friends. She could often be found scouting out the best shopping venues, but travel was her true passion. She always had her bags packed and was planning her next adventure. A favorite phrase of hers was "any beach, any time". Her grandchildren were the center of her world, but all would agree she made everyone she knew feel that way. She enjoyed sailing and was an active member of the Massabesic Yacht Club.

She was predeceased by her father, Albert, in 2011.

Maria is survived by her devoted husband, Dennis A. Plumpton, of 46 years; two daughters, Bethany Hobbs and her husband, James, of Candia and Victoria M. Plumpton of Manchester; two grandchildren, Ashton and Olivia Hobbs of Candia; her mother, Pandora, of Manchester; two siblings, Joanne Gosselin of Plymouth, MA and Thomas Gosselin of Worcester, MA; and numerous loving relatives.

SERVICES: A visitation with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family is Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A funeral ceremony and cemetery committal service are private. Burial will be at St. Augustin Cemetery in Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, please honor her dedicated oncology teams, by making a donation to the Dana Farber Cancer Center, 450 Brookline Ave Boston, MA 02215 or www.danafarber.org\give

To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Service
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

September 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss I was lucky to be a friend and coworker
Ronald Tardiff
Friend
September 19, 2020
Maria was an angel on earth. The lady had compassion and a sense of giving that just would not quit. I worked with Maria for years at Elliot Hospital. She did great work, enjoyed her co-workers, and laughed with us each and every day. Some of my best times, both at work and at leisure, were spent in the company of Maria. She will be dearly missed by so many. I extend my sympathy to her family, who loved her and supported her always. God Bless.
Marie Asselin
Friend
September 19, 2020
I can't tell you how much my heart hurts. You have been my second family and I love you guys. Keep Maria in your hearts and thoughts. She was always smiling. Luv ya.
Charlene Hayes
Neighbor
