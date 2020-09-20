Maria Laura (Gosselin) Plumpton, 67, of Manchester, died September 18, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She passed peacefully with her loving family at her side.
She was born in Victoria, TX on June 11, 1953 to Albert and Pandora (Voliotis) Gosselin. She lived a full life in Manchester and earned a degree from Southern New Hampshire University.
Maria began her career as a medical technologist at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester and later worked at SDC as a computer systems analyst.
Nothing meant more to Maria than hosting gatherings with family and friends. She could often be found scouting out the best shopping venues, but travel was her true passion. She always had her bags packed and was planning her next adventure. A favorite phrase of hers was "any beach, any time". Her grandchildren were the center of her world, but all would agree she made everyone she knew feel that way. She enjoyed sailing and was an active member of the Massabesic Yacht Club.
She was predeceased by her father, Albert, in 2011.
Maria is survived by her devoted husband, Dennis A. Plumpton, of 46 years; two daughters, Bethany Hobbs and her husband, James, of Candia and Victoria M. Plumpton of Manchester; two grandchildren, Ashton and Olivia Hobbs of Candia; her mother, Pandora, of Manchester; two siblings, Joanne Gosselin of Plymouth, MA and Thomas Gosselin of Worcester, MA; and numerous loving relatives.
SERVICES: A visitation with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family is Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A funeral ceremony and cemetery committal service are private. Burial will be at St. Augustin Cemetery in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, please honor her dedicated oncology teams, by making a donation to the Dana Farber Cancer Center, 450 Brookline Ave Boston, MA 02215 or www.danafarber.org
