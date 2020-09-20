Maria was an angel on earth. The lady had compassion and a sense of giving that just would not quit. I worked with Maria for years at Elliot Hospital. She did great work, enjoyed her co-workers, and laughed with us each and every day. Some of my best times, both at work and at leisure, were spent in the company of Maria. She will be dearly missed by so many. I extend my sympathy to her family, who loved her and supported her always. God Bless.

Marie Asselin

Friend