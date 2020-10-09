Marie A. West, 78, passed away on October 6, 2020 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA after a brief illness. She was born April 6, 1942 in East Kingston, NH, daughter of the late Ralph H. Buswell Sr. and Etta (Webster) Buswell.
Marie was one of seven children in her family. She grew up in East Kingston, NH and was a graduate of Sanborn Seminary in Kingston, NH, Class of 1960. In 1964, she married the love of her life, Lincoln (Link) L. West. Marie was a successful real estate agent for over 20 years in NH. She and her husband were longtime residents in Chester, NH. Marie's passion was in traveling the world and hiking. She planned many trips for she and Link and they were happy to have visited all 7 continents. They also enjoyed spending time with their family at their camp in Stewartstown, NH.
Marie was predeceased by three siblings, Elsie St. Laurent, Ralph Buswell Jr. and Russell Buswell.
She is survived by her husband, Lincoln L. West, 3 brothers, Stanley Buswell, Leonard Buswell and Lawrence Buswell, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private gathering for the family will be held.
Burial at a later date will be in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to the charity of one's choice
.
For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com