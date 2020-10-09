1/1
Marie A. (Buswell) West
1942 - 2020
Marie A. West, 78, passed away on October 6, 2020 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA after a brief illness. She was born April 6, 1942 in East Kingston, NH, daughter of the late Ralph H. Buswell Sr. and Etta (Webster) Buswell.

Marie was one of seven children in her family. She grew up in East Kingston, NH and was a graduate of Sanborn Seminary in Kingston, NH, Class of 1960. In 1964, she married the love of her life, Lincoln (Link) L. West. Marie was a successful real estate agent for over 20 years in NH. She and her husband were longtime residents in Chester, NH. Marie's passion was in traveling the world and hiking. She planned many trips for she and Link and they were happy to have visited all 7 continents. They also enjoyed spending time with their family at their camp in Stewartstown, NH.

Marie was predeceased by three siblings, Elsie St. Laurent, Ralph Buswell Jr. and Russell Buswell.

She is survived by her husband, Lincoln L. West, 3 brothers, Stanley Buswell, Leonard Buswell and Lawrence Buswell, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A private gathering for the family will be held.

Burial at a later date will be in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to the charity of one's choice.

For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond, NH 03077
(603) 895-3628
October 8, 2020
Our hearts are so heavy with grief. I missed you both so much when we moved up the street. Neil got so tired of me saying how much I missed seeing you both walk by and stopping to chat. Link please know we are thinking of you and hope to visit soon. Love and respect always, Neil and Kim Lemieux
Neil and kimberly lemieux
Friend
October 7, 2020
Linc, our deepest heartfelt condolences for your great loss. My heart broke when I heard the sad news of your Marie's passing . Joe and I are just around the corner if you need anything .
cindi pittsly
Neighbor
October 7, 2020
In loving memory to my wonderful, vivacious Aunt and best friend to my father, Stanley F. Buswell. Love Never Ends
Rebecca Buswell Young
Family
