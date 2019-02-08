LINCOLN -- Marie B. Degrace, 81, passed away February 6, 2019 at the Lafayette Center in Franconia.
Marie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Raymond Degrace of Lincoln, NH; 7 step-children; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; 2 nieces, Kim Badeau of Apopka, FL and Rita French of Jaffrey, NH; and 1 nephew, Bruce Badeau of Apopka, FL.
Graveside services will be held in the spring in the Riverside Cemetery in Lincoln.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements. To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 8, 2019