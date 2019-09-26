ROCHESTER - Marie B. (Therrien) Vachon, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in St. Gervais, Quebec, Canada, on May 17, 1926, she was the daughter of Hermenegilde Therrien and Marie Anna (Marquis) Therrien.
Before retiring, Marie worked as a fancy stitcher for Encore Shoe in Rochester. After retiring, she worked for St. Peter's Home, Manchester, in the sewing room.
She was predeceased by her husband; four brothers; and a sister
Family members include her daughter, Connie; her two sons, Ronald and his wife Claudia, and David and his wife Donna; two sisters, Sister Florence Therrien, and Jeannine Allaire; her brother, Robert Therrien; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
.
SERVICES: Friends and family may gather Thursday, Oct. 3, from 9 to 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 189 N. Main St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. from the church. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Road, Rochester, N.H. 03867.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 26, 2019