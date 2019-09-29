Marie Boyd, 81, of Manchester NH died on September 25th, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born in Boston MA, on August 2nd, 1938, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary Walsh.
Marie worked as a Business Analyst in the banking industry until 2009 when she retired.
She is predeceased by her husband John Boyd and survived by her children Anmarie Kemp of Concord, NH, Belinda Boyd of Auburn, NH and Colleen Boyd of Manchester, NH, along with 8 grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 30th from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH. A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, October 1st at 10:00 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, 15 Elm St. Manchester NH. A burial will take place immediately afterwards at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
To view Marie's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 29, 2019