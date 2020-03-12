Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Di Risio. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Service 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM Mount Calvary Cemetery - Chapel 474 Goffstown Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She moved to Alton, NH in 1969, where she and her husband, Carl ran a five and dime, and later opened Cindy's Hallmark Center in Sanford, Maine. After selling the business the couple moved to Manchester, where they had lived for the past 15 years.



Marie and Carl, enjoyed traveling the world and visited many states, countries and continents.



For years Marie enjoyed knitting, and many of her handmade Christmas stockings can be found in the homes of many family members and friends. She loved cooking Italian meals and desserts, and often invited others to join the family to enjoy them.



Later in life, Marie found joy in attending dance recitals and sporting events of her great-grandchildren, and sneaking food to her grand-dogs.



She is survived her her three children, Carol Galeaz of Hooksett, Carl Jr, and his wife, Joan, of Davisville, and Cindy and her husband, James of Laconia; three grandchildren, Kristi Rouleau, Carl DiRisio III, and Rosalie DiRisio; four great-grandchildren, Jaylin Galeaz, Kaylee and Jaxon Rouleau, and Levi Grady; Her sister, Loretta Spinelle and her husband Michael; her sister-n-law, Geri DiRisio; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Carl in July, 2019; and her grandson, Sean Galeaz in 2016.



Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 11:30 am at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum 474 Goffstown Rd, Manchester, NH 03102



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 2 Wall St # 104, Manchester, NH 03101.



Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to



