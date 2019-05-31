PEMBROKE - Marie E. Connor, 70, of Pembroke, passed away on May 28, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family and lots of laughter after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Manchester on Nov. 3, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Louis Ernest and Alice Germaine (Benoit) Jacob.
Marie was educated in the local schools and went on to attend Mount St. Mary's where she earned her bachelor's degree in education.
She worked for several years as a first-grade teacher in the Hooksett Village School until her own children arrived. She enjoyed many years at home raising her children and many others that have grown to be like her own.
In 1995, Marie decided she wanted to explore the world and with her husband Don by her side they traveled near and far to places like Africa, Asia, Ireland and beyond.
Marie enjoyed puzzles, reading, going camping and kayaking. Her sense of humor never left her side through her first battle with cancer and even her second.
Family members include the love of her life and soulmate, Donald Connor with whom she shared 48 years of marriage; her children, Ann Marie Connor of Pembroke, and David Connor and his wife Melissa of Boyertown, Pa.; her brother, Louis Jacob and his wife Glorie of Pembroke; grandchildren, Matthew and Margaret; a niece, Kathy Lavoie and her husband Steve of Allenstown; as well as other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends near and far.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, June 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St., Pembroke.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4, at 11 a.m. from St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Allenstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Commerce Drive, Suite #110, Bedford, N.H. 03110.
To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2019