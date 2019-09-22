Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM St. George Manor 357 Island Pond Rd. Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM St. George Manor 357 Island Pond Rd. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sr. Marie E. Jalbert, CSC, 69, of the Sisters of Holy Cross in Manchester, died September 21, 2019 after a brief illness.



She was born in Springfield, MA on July 17, 1950 to Alfred and Jeannette (Pilon) Jalbert. She attended St. Thomas Aquinas School and Commerce High School in Springfield and earned a bachelor's degree in Theology from St. Paul University in Ottawa, ONT, Canada.



During the Vietnam War she served in the U.S. Air Force as a medic at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida and Tachikawa Air Force Base in Japan.



Sr. Marie served as a member of the Sisters of Holy Cross for 46 years. She was on mission for 38 years in Canada where she was employed as liturgy coordinator and pastoral associate on the palliative care unit at St. Boniface General Hospital in Manitoba. She also served as auditor for the Diocese of St. Boniface Marriage Tribunal and ministered at parishes in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Upon her return to the US, she became a certified LNA.



She loved her sisters in Holy Cross and enjoyed being of service to them at St. George Manor in Manchester.



She was predeceased by her father and a brother, Gerard.



The family, who she loved deeply, includes her mother; eight siblings, Philip Jalbert and wife, Kate, Lorraine Sphar and husband, Charles, Yvonne Axiotis, Denise Jalbert, Peter Jalbert and wife, Nina, Ronald Jalbert and wife, Barbara, Constance Reese and John Jalbert and wife, Colleen; and many nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the chapel at St. George Manor, 357 Island Pond Rd., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 2 p.m. in the chapel at St. George Manor. After cremation, burial will be at St. Augustin Cemetery in Manchester.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to "Sisters of Holy Cross Development Fund" and mailed to Sisters of Holy Cross, 365 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements.







