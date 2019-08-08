Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Home of her daughter Melanie 23 College Rd Goffstown , NH View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 961 Valley St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Marie E. Rheaume, 71, of Manchester, died Aug. 5, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center surrounded by family and friends.



Born in Freeport, N.Y., on July 30, 1948, she was the daughter of Charles W. and Elizabeth M. (Davis) Rhodes. Raised in Port Washington, N.Y., she graduated from Paul Schrieber High School. She later attended Hesser College in Manchester where she earned an associate degree in business administration and accounting.



Marie worked many years for companies in Southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts, which include Building 19 1/8 (formerly Mammoth Mills), Nault's Ford and North American Van Lines.



She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church where she could always be counted on to lend a helping hand whenever called upon. She loved getting together at her home with family and friends where all were welcomed with open arms. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, John W. Morris in 1995; her second husband, Paul Rheaume in 2018; and her sister-in-law, Joyce Rhodes.



Family members include her daughters, Lelania Morris, Dr. Melanie Renfrew-Hebert (Diane Hebert), Diana Morris, Kristina White (Scott), and Alicia Camire (Scott); 11 grandchildren; her brothers, Charles Rhodes (Flora) and David Rhodes of New York, and Kenneth Rhodes (Janice) of California; her sisters, Linda Rhodes (Robert Allen) of New York, and Barbara Yakkey of New Hampshire; and nieces, nephews, cousins and all of "Ma's Kids".



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. in First United Methodist Church, 961 Valley St., Manchester, followed by a celebration of life luncheon in the church hall. All who are unable to attend services are welcome at a small gathering to be held on Friday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the home of her daughter Melanie at 23 College Road in Goffstown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, Mass. 01701; of New Hampshire, 1 Tremont St., Concord, N.H. 03301; or the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675.



Condolences may be offered at



Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service Manchester , NH (603) 622-0962 Donations

