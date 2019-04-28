Marie Evelyn Varle, 89, of Manchester died April 17, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack after a period of declining health.
Born in Laconia on July 12, 1929, she was the daughter of J. Alfred and Aurore M. (Landry) Paquette. She was a graduate of Laconia High School class of 1947.
Prior to retirement, she had been employed in the business office at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford for many years.
Marie enjoyed knitting. She was born to shop and was a very generous person.
She was a longtime communicant of St. Raphael Parish.
Marie was predeceased by her husband Arthur V. Varle in 2004. She was also predeceased by a sister, M. Claire Kelton-Kiestlinger; and two brothers, Richard Paquette and Normand Paquette.
Marie is survived by her sister, Patricia M. Paquette of Laconia; her nieces, Karen Jimenez, and Noreen Kelton; her nephews Normand Paquette, Jr. and Lance Kelton. Great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins also survive Marie.
Per Marie's wishes, a private Mass of Christian burial was celebrated in St. Raphael Church and burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
For those who wish, expressions of sympathy in Marie's name may be made to the Youth Savings Account, C/O: St. Andre Bessette Parish, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246, or to the Salvation Army, 121 Cedar St, Manchester, NH 03101.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, assisted with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 28, 2019