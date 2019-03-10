Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marie J. Vachon, 87, of Manchester, died March 8, 2019 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of declining health.



She was born in Manchester on January 26, 1932 to Donat and Herminie (Samson) Vachon. She graduated from St. George High School for Girls and was a lifelong resident of Manchester.



Marie worked in the admitting department at Catholic Medical Center for 45 years. She was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary and she enjoyed traveling, spoiling other people's children and collecting dolls.



She was predeceased by her parents and four siblings, Doris Lapointe, Maurice Vachon, Napoleon Vachon and Rita Vachon.



The family includes many nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. followed immediately at 11 a.m. by a funeral ceremony at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Private burial is at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to Future in Sight, 25 Walker St., Concord, NH 03301, or the .



