WINDHAM - Marie (Lyons) Miller, 84 of Windham, NH passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the Warde Rehab and Nursing Center, Windham.



She was born in Port Jefferson, New York, a daughter of the late Thomas Francis and Margaret Ann (Seedorf) Lyons.



Mrs. Miller was born and educated in New York and she grew up on Long Island. She worked as a nurse for the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Vt., and also for Mary McClennan Hospital in Cambridge, N.Y. Upon retiring from nursing she worked as a church secretary for Federated Church in Arlington, Vt. Marie was a true craftsman. She enjoyed sewing and quilting (winning many awards), working crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles and loved to cook. While living at Warde Health Marie became an Associate of The Sisters of Mercy and was the President of the Resident Council in 2018. Marie also worked diligently transcribing a 200-year-old journal of Nathaniel Miller chronicling his journey from Long Island to San Francisco in the mid 1800s.



She is survived by her sons; Frederick Miller of New York and Clint Miller and his wife Diane of Windham, her five grandchildren; Troy, Jake, Riley, Ann and Freddy, her brother Tom Lyons and his wife Renee of Sacramento, Calif., her sister-in-law; Jackie Lyons of Emlyn, Ky. and also by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Fred W. Miller and her siblings; Bob Lyons, Jean Wruch and Charles McLeod.



SERVICES: After cremation, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, in the Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 21 Searles Road, Windham, NH 03087.

