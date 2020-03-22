Dr. Marie S. Metoyer, 94, died March 17, 2020, at Community Hospice House in Merrimack following a brief illness.
She was born in Jersey City, N.J., on Sept. 11, 1925, the oldest daughter of two physicians: Dr. L. Keith Madison and Dr. Lena F. Edwards.
She graduated Fordham University in three years (summa cum laude) and Cornell Medical School, had a general medical practice of pediatrics and OB/GYN from 1952 to 1968 in Jersey City, then psychiatry from 1968 to 1996 in Vermont and New Hampshire. She was active in medical, minority and women's groups in Manchester and in New Hampshire.
Her husband of 57 years, Victor Metoyer Jr., predeceased her in 2003.
Family members include five children, Victor J. Metoyer III of New York City, N.Y., Stephen A. Metoyer (Patricia) of Takoma Park, Md., Cecile M. Garcia of Randolph, Mass., Eric M. Metoyer (Jessica) of San Francisco, Calif., Adrienne R. Eng of San Carlos, Calif.; four grandchildren, Victor ("Robby") Metoyer IV, Nicole Cahlander, Kimberly Eng, and Aqueelah Shaheed; and great-grandchildren through Aqueelah (Yusef, Halim, Nasir and Achilles). Dr. Metoyer's surviving siblings are Dr. Edward Madison of Freehold, N.J., Dr. John Madison (Avril) of Wilmington, Del., and Paul Madison of Grand Rapids, Mich.; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: There are no services at this time due to COVID-19 virus restrictions. Services will take place in the near future once the restriction on gatherings is lifted.
Donations in memory of Dr. Marie Metoyer can be made to Greater Manchester Black Scholarship (http://nhblackscholarships.org), Sisters of Mercy (https://www.sistersofmercy.org), or Community Hospice House (https://www.hhhc.org).
J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For up-to-date service information, our online guestbook and additional obituary, please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 22, 2020