Marie T. Dargie
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie T. Dargie, 88, of Goffstown, NH, died May 24, 2020.

Born in Manchester, NH, on June 4, 1931, she was the daughter of Cleophas and Roseanna (Lamoureaux) Cholette. She resided in the Queen City all her life.

She graduated from Saint Theresa School.

Until her retirement, she was employed with Osram Sylvania for fourteen years.

Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.

Family members include five grandchildren, Ryan Eaton, Michael Dargie, Melissa Dargie-Wood, Christopher Dargie, and Scott Dargie; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lorraine Buchenaur of Manchester. She was predeceased by her five children, Raymond Dargie, Richard Dargie, Diane Mailhot, Debra Zajac, and Lynn Dargie; seven brothers, Gerald, Maurice, Joseph, Richard, Roger, Marcell, and Roland; and three sisters, Rita, Freida, and Madeline.

Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 26, 2020
RIP Marie!!! Denise and I will miss you!! We loved spending time with you!!! Thank you for making our last 2 Thanksgivings great. Denise and I are happy we were able to pick you up to
Come up to our house to have Christmas with us!!!
Dennis & Denise DeForest
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved