RIP Marie!!! Denise and I will miss you!! We loved spending time with you!!! Thank you for making our last 2 Thanksgivings great. Denise and I are happy we were able to pick you up to
Come up to our house to have Christmas with us!!!
Marie T. Dargie, 88, of Goffstown, NH, died May 24, 2020.
Born in Manchester, NH, on June 4, 1931, she was the daughter of Cleophas and Roseanna (Lamoureaux) Cholette. She resided in the Queen City all her life.
She graduated from Saint Theresa School.
Until her retirement, she was employed with Osram Sylvania for fourteen years.
Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Family members include five grandchildren, Ryan Eaton, Michael Dargie, Melissa Dargie-Wood, Christopher Dargie, and Scott Dargie; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lorraine Buchenaur of Manchester. She was predeceased by her five children, Raymond Dargie, Richard Dargie, Diane Mailhot, Debra Zajac, and Lynn Dargie; seven brothers, Gerald, Maurice, Joseph, Richard, Roger, Marcell, and Roland; and three sisters, Rita, Freida, and Madeline.
Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
www.connorhealy.com
Published in Union Leader on May 27, 2020.