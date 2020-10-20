Marie-ThÃ©rese S. Ricard, 93, of Troy, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital following a brief illness.
She was born on April 7, 1927 in Sallespisse, France, the daughter of the late Jean-Louis and Jeanne (Guilmet) Camguilhem.
Married in France in 1946, she and her husband arrived in his home State of NH a year later where they eventually settled in the Manchester area. She started her teaching career in the language department of St. Anselm College. From there, she joined and helped develop a federal pilot program for French-speaking immigrant children, teaching all subjects in their native French. She was also a member of the Sarto Center and the Institut Pape Pie X.
She was predeceased by her husband Guy Ricard and daughter Denise Ricard.
Marie-ThÃ©rese is survived by her son, Paul Ricard of Punta Gorda, FL, sons and daughters-in-law Jacques and Kim Ricard of Goffstown, NH and Jean-Louis and Anne Ricard of Greensboro, NC, daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Gregg Robinson of Punta Gorda, FL, daughter Michele Ricard of Mechanicsburg, PA, daughter and son-in-law; Elizabeth and James Nichols of East Smithfield, PA; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10 am at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Burial will follow at Our Lady of Help Perpetual Cemetery, Ridgebury, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Marie-ThÃ©rese's memory to Catholic Charities USA, 2050 Ballenger Avenue, Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314.
