On June 11, 2020, at the age of 93, MarieAnne Arguin passed away. She was born in L'Ange-Gardien, Quebec, Canada.
MarieAnne was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. For MarieAnne, family and faith was most important. She belonged to several organizations, and volunteered at her local parish. She was always willing to help anyone who asked her. She made all kinds of crafts. She has been an inspiration to all her family and friends.
She will always be loved, remembered and missed.
MarieAnne was predeceased by her husband, Gilles Arguin in 1995, and her son, Michael Arguin in 1972; her sisters: Laurence Mathieu (Gerard Arguin), Lucille Mathieu (Vincent Rainville), and Maude Mathieu (Jean-Pierre Vezina); and her brother: Guy Mathieu (Rollande Barrette).
The surviving family includes: daughter, Joanne Watts (late Harold Watts); sons, C. Andy Arguin (Cynthia Arguin), Guy Arguin (Michelle Arguin); grandchildren, Lisa Watts, Andy Arguin, April Arguin, Christopher Arguin and Jennifer Arguin. Also saddened by her departure is her brother Emilio Mathieu (late Rachelle Jobidon), as well as nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends of the Arguin and Mathieu families. She took care of foster children for many years; among the longest of them were brothers William and James Davis.
Family and friends are invited to gather Monday, June 22nd 8:30-9:30am at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Avenue in Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am at Ste Marie Roman Catholic Church, 378 Notre Dame Avenue followed by graveside committal at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please note current state guidelines limiting the funeral home and church capacity. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 18, 2020.