Marilou Strickland
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilou Strickland, 72, died on June 12, 2020 at the Exeter Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was born on April 5, 1948 in Charlestown, MA. A former resident of Barnstead, NH and graduate of Pittsfield High School, she grew up and was a longtime resident of Manchester. She also formerly resided in Epping, NH for many years.

A graduate of Franklin Pierce College, she worked in the medical field for many years and later owned and operated a real estate company. Marilou was passionate about politics and was a longtime volunteer for the NH Democratic Party, formerly serving as vice chair. An animal lover at heart, it was said that "Mary never owned an animal... but many animals owned her."

She was predeceased by her mother Mary (Murphy) DeRoche who died in 1998 and is survived by her siblings, Judy Golden of Epping, NH, Robert Strickland of Barnstead, NH, Helen Lamontagne of IN, Alena Courtemanche of Manchester, NH, and Audrey Tilden of Proctor, VT; and many nieces and nephews.

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Brewitt Funeral Service, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, NH is handling the arrangements.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the NH SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
8 Pleasant Street
Epping, NH 03042
(603) 679-5391
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved