Marilou Strickland, 72, died on June 12, 2020 at the Exeter Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was born on April 5, 1948 in Charlestown, MA. A former resident of Barnstead, NH and graduate of Pittsfield High School, she grew up and was a longtime resident of Manchester. She also formerly resided in Epping, NH for many years.
A graduate of Franklin Pierce College, she worked in the medical field for many years and later owned and operated a real estate company. Marilou was passionate about politics and was a longtime volunteer for the NH Democratic Party, formerly serving as vice chair. An animal lover at heart, it was said that "Mary never owned an animal... but many animals owned her."
She was predeceased by her mother Mary (Murphy) DeRoche who died in 1998 and is survived by her siblings, Judy Golden of Epping, NH, Robert Strickland of Barnstead, NH, Helen Lamontagne of IN, Alena Courtemanche of Manchester, NH, and Audrey Tilden of Proctor, VT; and many nieces and nephews.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Brewitt Funeral Service, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, NH is handling the arrangements.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the NH SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
A graduate of Franklin Pierce College, she worked in the medical field for many years and later owned and operated a real estate company. Marilou was passionate about politics and was a longtime volunteer for the NH Democratic Party, formerly serving as vice chair. An animal lover at heart, it was said that "Mary never owned an animal... but many animals owned her."
She was predeceased by her mother Mary (Murphy) DeRoche who died in 1998 and is survived by her siblings, Judy Golden of Epping, NH, Robert Strickland of Barnstead, NH, Helen Lamontagne of IN, Alena Courtemanche of Manchester, NH, and Audrey Tilden of Proctor, VT; and many nieces and nephews.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Brewitt Funeral Service, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, NH is handling the arrangements.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the NH SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 15, 2020.