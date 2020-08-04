Marilyn A.Howard (Nina), 77, of Manchester, NH passed away of Pancreatic Cancer on Friday, July 31, 2020 with her family by her side.



She was born in Rutland, VT on June 20, 1943 to the late Ralph and Pauline Parsons.



Marilyn's passion was traveling with her husband while he served in the military, caring for her family, and working as a Licensed Nursing Assistant for 35 years. She was well known for taking people into her loving home in their time of need. She was loyal, generous, and had a very witty nature. She will be greatly missed by all who love her.



Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Robert S. Howard, stepson, Ralph Howard, brothers, Ralph and Neil Parsons, and four sisters, Marlene McFadden, Patricia Parsons, Dianne Bonauito, and Donna Parsons.



She is survived by her daughters, Donna Howard and Colleen Cornett, grandchildren, Nicole Cornett, Justin Howard and Jillian Cornett, brother, Ernest Parsons, sister, Linda Snide, an aunt, several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Calling hours are from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm onThursday, August 6,2020at Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home 42 Main Street, Newport, NH. Burial will be on Friday, August 7,2020at 11 am at Pine Grove Cemetery on Sunapee Road in Newport, NH.



