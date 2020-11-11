Marilyn Ann (Colson) Grande, 90, of Manchester died on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Albert J. Grande who died in 1997. They shared forty-six years of marriage.
Marilyn was born on March 21, 1930 in Bronx, New York and was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Rose (Gottlieb) Colson. She worked for many years at Public Service of New Hampshire until her retirement in 1993. She continued working part-time until the age of 90 at the New England Auto Auction and Birch Hill Terrace.
She is survived by her two sons, Glenn Grande and Darrell Grande and his wife, Kathy; five grandchildren, Darrell Grande, Jr. and his wife, Lesley and Allison, Jessica, Taylor and Chris Grande; five great-grandchildren, Kayla, Lily, Emmaleigh, Kyle and Luke. She was also predeceased by her two brothers, William and Gerald Colson; two sister-in-laws, Judy Colson and Annabelle Kondruchuck; daughter-in-law, Wynn Welch Grande and a niece Melissa Osborn. She also leaves a large extended family and many friends. She loved life and devoted it to her family and friends. Her life motto was "Always be there to help someone...It makes life worthwhile"
ARRANGEMENTS: At Marilyn's request there will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 207 Hemlock Street, Manchester. Services for Marilyn will conclude at the Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Manchester. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Rosary Hill Home, 600 Linda Avenue, Hawthorne, New York, 10532.
