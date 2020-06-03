On Monday, June 1, 2020, Marilyn Bergevin, loving wife and mother of 2 children, passed away peacefully with her husband at her side at the age of 89.
Born Feb. 27, 1931 in Concord, NH to Alfred and Agnes Hillman. She grew up in Suncook NH, graduating from Pembroke Academy in 1949.
She married Robert W. Bergevin in 1952. She was a devoted wife, working side by side with her husband in their greenhouse business for almost 50 years. The business took them to Massachusetts in 1957. In 1979, they returned to their roots in NH.
Along the way Marilyn created a loving home for their two children, Roberta and William. She also found time to teach Sunday School and in her later years, became a caregiver to her elderly parents.
Family was her priority, but other interests included gardening, reading and puzzles.
Marilyn was predeceased by her father, Alfred and her mother, Agnes. She is survived by her husband Bob, her daughter Roberta and husband John Sawtelle of Escondido, CA, son, William Bergevin of Wales, ME, sister, Carolyn Downing of Exeter, NH and brother Alfred "Skip" and his wife Sandie Hillman of Banks, OR. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private interment will be held at Buck Street Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Candia Volunteer Firefighter's Association at 11 Deerfield Road, Candia, NH 03034. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 3, 2020.