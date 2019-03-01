Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Marilyn "Lynn" (Marcotte) Brunette, 85, of Manchester passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 24, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home. She was born on April 23, 1933 in Brentwood, NH, daughter to the late Frank C. and Mary Rose (Domingue) Marcotte.



Lynn grew up in Brentwood where she attended local schools, graduating high school from Sanborn Seminary. She continued her education at Hesser College where she received her associates degree. Lynn was extremely proud of her 9 month employment as a secretary with the CIA in Washington D.C. She later worked as a case worker for the Department of Health and Human Services for 20 years before retirement.



Lynn was an active parishioner with St. Anne - St. Augustin Church. Her faith played an important role throughout her life. In her free time, you would always find her cooking and baking in the kitchen, as well as supporting her husband's gardening efforts. Her greatest pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. Time spent with her family is what she cherished most. She will be remembered for her kind, compassionate soul, as well as her smile as she welcomed everyone into her and her husband's home.



Lynn was predeceased by her daughter, Anne-Marie Viviano; her granddaughter, Alexa Rae Jane Viviano; and several of her siblings.



Lynn leaves behind her beloved husband of 55 years, Leopold Brunette of Manchester; son, Lee Brunette of Manchester; daughter, Carrie Shaw and her husband, Stephen of Brentwood; son-in-law, Tom Viviano and his wife, Kristy Viviano of Hampton; grandchildren: Brittany, Liam, Kyle, Mikayla, Jake, Zachary and Kayleigh. She is also survived by her brother, Conrad Marcotte and many nieces, nephews and devoted friends.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 4th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, located at 243 Hanover St. Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 5th at 10 a.m. at St. Anne - St. Augustin Church, 383 Beech Street, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Exeter Hospital - The Beyond the Rainbow Fund, c/o Exeter Hospital, 5 Alumni Drive, Exeter, NH 03833, which is a fund created by her daughter, Anne-Marie, to support local cancer patients.



To view Marilyn's online tribute, to send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit







243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

Published in Union Leader on Mar. 1, 2019

