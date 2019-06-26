Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SALEM - Marilyn R. (Turner) Campbell, 86, a lifelong resident of Salem, died on June 22, 2019, after a lengthy period of residential care and complications of dementia.



Born on July 31, 1932, she was the second of three daughters of the late Howard E. Turner and Ruth (Kimball) Turner. She grew up on the dairy farm operated by her parents on Brady Avenue in Salem.



She attended Salem schools and graduated from Woodbury High School in 1950. She attended the University of New Hampshire in Durham, where she graduated in 1954 with a degree in occupational therapy. While attending UNH she met her future husband, Bernard W.M. Campbell of Hampton. The couple was married in Salem at Pleasant Street Methodist Church in 1955. After a brief period of time during Bernard's U.S. Army service, Bernard and Marilyn returned to work on the family dairy farm and raise three sons. Bernard and Marilyn eventually purchased the farm from Marilyn's parents and operated it as Kev-Ber-Ken Farm. During this time, Marilyn played host to literally thousands of Salem schoolchildren through a series of field trip visits to one of Salem's last active dairy farms. She also spent time as a substitute teacher in the Salem School District.



In 1986, Bernard and Marilyn left dairy farming and for a while, operated the farm as a fruit and vegetable business, selling farm products from a farm stand constructed on Brady Avenue. Marilyn spent many hours greeting customers at the farm stand.



In 1992, Bernard and Marilyn and their family decided to leave agriculture altogether and began the process to turn the family farm into a public golf course. Campbell's Scottish Highland's Golf Course opened in 1994 on the same land owned by Marilyn's family for generations. Bernard W.M. Campbell died in late 1996. Marilyn continued to serve as president of the family business that owns the golf course, and she participated in its operation up until a debilitating illness in 2014. She was often seen driving her golf cart around the course, giving tours to visitors and guests. When the course first opened, Marilyn worked in the kitchen and staffed the snack bar in the early morning hours, serving muffins and pastries she baked each day. She was also a dedicated follower of the Salem High School Golf Team, which she and Bernard helped establish after the course opened.



While still involved in agriculture, Marilyn began a 20-year service to the state of New Hampshire, serving as a state representative for Salem from the early 1970s to the early 1990s. She served on the House Environment and Agriculture committee and participated in several initiatives, including the state's "Current Use Taxation" law intended to preserve agricultural lands. Marilyn was also active in farm organizations, and served as president of the New Hampshire Farm Bureau Women. She and Bernard received recognition in their receipt of the "Mary Lee Ware" trophy for service to New Hampshire agriculture.



Locally, Marilyn served on several corporate boards, including the Board of Directors of Granite State Electric Co. and the Salemhaven Nursing Home. She shared her husband's involvement in education in Salem, and was inducted into the Salem/Woodbury Hall of Fame. In 1999 Marilyn was awarded the prestigious "Bill Brown Award" as Businessperson of the Year by the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce. She was actively involved in the town of Salem 250th Anniversary Committee.



Marilyn was a lifelong member of the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church in Salem, and was involved in its Utopia Club in the 1960s.

SALEM - Marilyn R. (Turner) Campbell, 86, a lifelong resident of Salem, died on June 22, 2019, after a lengthy period of residential care and complications of dementia.Born on July 31, 1932, she was the second of three daughters of the late Howard E. Turner and Ruth (Kimball) Turner. She grew up on the dairy farm operated by her parents on Brady Avenue in Salem.She attended Salem schools and graduated from Woodbury High School in 1950. She attended the University of New Hampshire in Durham, where she graduated in 1954 with a degree in occupational therapy. While attending UNH she met her future husband, Bernard W.M. Campbell of Hampton. The couple was married in Salem at Pleasant Street Methodist Church in 1955. After a brief period of time during Bernard's U.S. Army service, Bernard and Marilyn returned to work on the family dairy farm and raise three sons. Bernard and Marilyn eventually purchased the farm from Marilyn's parents and operated it as Kev-Ber-Ken Farm. During this time, Marilyn played host to literally thousands of Salem schoolchildren through a series of field trip visits to one of Salem's last active dairy farms. She also spent time as a substitute teacher in the Salem School District.In 1986, Bernard and Marilyn left dairy farming and for a while, operated the farm as a fruit and vegetable business, selling farm products from a farm stand constructed on Brady Avenue. Marilyn spent many hours greeting customers at the farm stand.In 1992, Bernard and Marilyn and their family decided to leave agriculture altogether and began the process to turn the family farm into a public golf course. Campbell's Scottish Highland's Golf Course opened in 1994 on the same land owned by Marilyn's family for generations. Bernard W.M. Campbell died in late 1996. Marilyn continued to serve as president of the family business that owns the golf course, and she participated in its operation up until a debilitating illness in 2014. She was often seen driving her golf cart around the course, giving tours to visitors and guests. When the course first opened, Marilyn worked in the kitchen and staffed the snack bar in the early morning hours, serving muffins and pastries she baked each day. She was also a dedicated follower of the Salem High School Golf Team, which she and Bernard helped establish after the course opened.While still involved in agriculture, Marilyn began a 20-year service to the state of New Hampshire, serving as a state representative for Salem from the early 1970s to the early 1990s. She served on the House Environment and Agriculture committee and participated in several initiatives, including the state's "Current Use Taxation" law intended to preserve agricultural lands. Marilyn was also active in farm organizations, and served as president of the New Hampshire Farm Bureau Women. She and Bernard received recognition in their receipt of the "Mary Lee Ware" trophy for service to New Hampshire agriculture.Locally, Marilyn served on several corporate boards, including the Board of Directors of Granite State Electric Co. and the Salemhaven Nursing Home. She shared her husband's involvement in education in Salem, and was inducted into the Salem/Woodbury Hall of Fame. In 1999 Marilyn was awarded the prestigious "Bill Brown Award" as Businessperson of the Year by the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce. She was actively involved in the town of Salem 250th Anniversary Committee.Marilyn was a lifelong member of the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church in Salem, and was involved in its Utopia Club in the 1960s. Published in Union Leader on June 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close