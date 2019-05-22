FRANKLIN - Marilyn E. (Hazen) Hurd, 78, of Rowell Drive, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Born in New London on May 1, 1941, she was the daughter of Howard E. and Shirley M. (Towle) Hazen Sr. She lived in Franklin for 53 years.
In 1960, Marilyn graduated from New London High School.
She was a stay-at-home mom for most of the time. In her later years, she worked with her husband, Charlie, at Franklin Septic.
Marilyn was a member of the Elks for more than 25 years.
She is predeceased by her husband, Charles E. Hurd; her son, William Hurd; and her sister, Gloria Thissell.
Family members include a son, Vincent Hurd of Franklin; a daughter, Melissa Thompson of East Andover; five grandchildren, MacKenzie, India, Nicholas, Veronica and Alan; a great-grandson, Aiden; a sister, Eleanor Hazen of Laconia; two brothers and their wives, Howard and Kathy Hazen Jr. of Franklin, and Kenneth and Louise Hazen of Warner; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, May 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main St., New London.
A graveside service is planned for Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. in North Sutton Cemetery. After the graveside service there will be a celebration of life starting at noon at the Elks Lodge, 190 Central St., Franklin.
Published in Union Leader on May 22, 2019