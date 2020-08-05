Marilyn Greenspan, 87, a longtime resident of Merrimack, passed away on August 4, 2020 at Evergreen Place in Manchester after a period of declining health brought on by Alzheimer's and more recently Covid-19.
Marilyn was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 20, 1932 to the late Nathan and Gertrude Silverman. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Larry Greenspan. Marilyn studied at Brooklyn College, and received her bachelor's degree in Education. She taught in the Merrimack School System for many years and stayed active in the community upon retirement. In earlier years, she was a Cub Scout den mother and a Brownie troop leader and was a member of the League of Women Voters. Marilyn was a member of Temple Beth Abraham for nearly 60 years and volunteered on several committees.
Marilyn enjoyed reading, crafting, playing bridge, tennis, yoga, listening to folk music, cooking (and of course eating) healthy foods, and in earlier days square dancing. After retirement, she took much pleasure in spending time with her 3 grandchildren. She belonged to several groups, among them a craft group, and a tennis group with her friends from the Merrimack "Y". She enjoyed traveling with her husband Larry to destinations such as the Pacific Northwest, California, the Canadian Rockies, and to several elder hostels during retirement. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with family and close friends.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, and will be remembered as a sweet and compassionate person. Her greatest gift was her unselfishness, as she always thought about her family and others before herself. Giving to others gave her great joy. She will be missed greatly every day by her family.
Marilyn is survived by her beloved children, son Gary Greenspan and his wife Karen, of Bedford; daughter Cindy (Greenspan) Bielawski and her husband Richard, of Merrimack; son Ken Greenspan and his wife Paula, of Manchester; 3 grandchildren: Derek (and Suzanne) Bielawski, Corey (and Renee) Greenspan, and Rebecca Greenspan and (Dominic Rugoletti); 3 great grandchildren: Skyler, Lianna, and Jamie Greenspan; her brother Eugene Silverman, MD and wife Alida; nieces Lori (Greenspan) Zupan (and husband Jeff) and Leslie (Silverman) Kopstein, DDS, nephews Stuart Greenspan (and wife Debra Markovitz), Andrew Silverman, PhD (and wife Stacey Silverman, PhD), and Joshua Silverman (and wife Shirin Ghotbi), as well as several cousins and grandnieces and grandnephews.
The family appreciates the care Marilyn received at Evergreen Place from such a compassionate and courageous staff during the last year of her life. Thank you to all.
SERVICES: Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Marilyn will be limited to immediate family members and held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evergreen Place, 813 Beech St. Manchester, NH in her name. The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua is assisting the family with arrangements. An online guest book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com
