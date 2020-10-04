Marilyn H. Cacavas (Swanburg), 72, of Center Conway, passed away at home on Thursday, Sept. 17, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with brain cancer.



She was raised in Goffstown with her four brothers.



She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 50 years, Chuck Cacavas, Center Conway; daughter, Carla and her husband, Jason A. Munoz Sr., Rochester; grandchildren, Emily L. Zalegowski, Alekzander A. Munoz, and Jason A. Munoz Jr., Rochester; son, Aaron and his wife, Pamela Cacavas, Naples, Maine. She is predeceased by her parents, George Swanburg and Hazel (Nichols) Swanburg, and brother, Donald. She is survived by her brothers, William Swanburg and his wife, Beverly, Milford, Lloyd Swanburg and his wife Judy, Orlando, Fla., Peter Swanburg, Orlando, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.



Marilyn was a kind, gentle, thoughtful, selfless, loving person. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at Lake Ossipee, going to yard sales, knitting, reading, and exploring the beautiful scenery of N.H. She was blessed with a wonderful life and is loved by so many. She is greatly missed.



In honor of Marilyn's wishes, she will be cremated, and no public service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store