MANCHESTER - Marilyn I. (Muir) Hallett, 87, of Manchester, died March 5, 2019, in Elliot Hospital after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Manchester on Dec. 21, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Irene (Boynton) Muir. She was a graduate of Central High School and attended Endicott College. After college, she dedicated her life to raising her family.



Marilyn enjoyed the theater, time spent at the beach and traveling. She also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. She had a wonderful sense of humor, was very strong willed and determined. Nothing brought Marilyn more joy than time spent with her family. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend.



Family includes one daughter, Amy Hallett Hebert and husband David of Weare; two sons, J. Mark Hallett and wife Debra of Bedford, and Matthew S. Hallett and his wife Christine of Bedford; four grandchildren, John A. Hallett and wife Stephanie of Hillsborough, Hannah Ray Hallett Greenhalge and husband Shawn of Manchester, Rachael Marissa Hallett Hebert of Weare, and Amanda Christine Linehan of Bedford; one great-grandchild, Riley Hallett of Hillsborough; one sister, Beverly Muir of Bedford; one sister-in-law, Patricia Sanderson of Concord; and five nieces and nephews, Pam, Chris, Sherry, Dann and Kim.



Calling hours are Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester, N.H. 03104. All other services will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to: Anatomical Gifts Program at Dartmouth: D-H/Geisel Office of Development



Office of Gift Recording, Attn: Jason Naugler, One Medical Center Drive (Hinman Box 7070),



Lebanon, NH 03756-0001 To leave a message of condolence, please go to



1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

Funeral Home Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester , NH 03104
603-625-6951
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 10, 2019

