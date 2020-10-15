Marilyn J. Collins, 88, of Goffstown, died October 9, 2020 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home.
Born in Lawrence, MA on September 24, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Frances (Watson) DeSpencer. She raised in Lawrence, MA, before moving to Manchester at the age of 18, and was a graduate of St. Patrick High School.
Marilyn worked for the Diocese of Manchester for 10 years, was a ward secretary at Sacred Heart Hospital, and was an Avon Lady for many years. She was also a CCD teacher and later in life, volunteered teaching at St Anthony's parish in Manchester. Marilyn enjoyed playing cards, her favorites were bridge, cribbage, and canasta. She was an avid jewelry connoisseur and had a great sense of fashion.
Above all else, she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Laurence Collins in 2001; and one son, Paul Collins in 2018.
Surviving family members include six children, David Collins of Manchester, Margaret Baker and husband George of Manchester, Kevin Collins and wife Kathy of Hooksett, Kathryn Barnett of Manchester, Christopher Collins and partner Chris Daniels of Raymond, and Jonathan Collins of Colorado; eleven grandchildren, Maura, Kellie, Allyson, Katie, MaryBeth, David, Kristen, Andrew, Liam, Simegn, and Simagen; six great grandchildren, Haidyn, Alana, Raelynn, Camden, Jackson and Kevin; her daughter-in -law, Amy Kazakoff; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the C3 unit of Hillsborough County Nursing Home for the care and support that was given to Marilyn, and would especially like to thank David.
Calling hours, with masks and strict social distancing will be from 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Monday at St. Joseph Cathedral, 145 Lowell St., Manchester, NH. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Bedford, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one choice To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
