GILMANTON - Marilyn J. (Corson) Richardson, of Gilmanton, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Harris Hill Center, Concord.



Born in Melrose, Mass., on Aug. 25, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. and Helen (Dunn) Corson. Raised in Boston's West Roxbury, she moved to Concord in 1952.



In 1955, she graduated from Concord High School. In 1959, she graduated from Boston College, where she played varsity basketball.



She was the wife of John Richardson, who preceded her on Dec. 29, 2016. After their marriage in 1971, the couple moved to Nashua, North Conway, Littleton and finally Gilmanton.



She worked as an accountant throughout her career.



Mrs. Richardson lived in Gilmanton for the past 36 years. She loved New Hampshire - enjoying the nature. In addition, she belonged to many wildlife organizations and was an avid reader.



Family members include her brother, Richard A. Corson and his wife Dalane, of Tampa, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Sue Corson of Littleton, Mass.; four nephews, Shane A. Corson, and her two grandnephews and grandnieces, Jett (9) and Skye (6) Corson of Florida, Adam R. Corson, of California, John R. Corson Jr. of Littleton, Mass., and Marc J. Corson of Oregon; and her cousin and dear friend, Joyce Bailey of Franklin.



SERVICES: There will be no services.



Burial will be held privately for the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Commerce Drive, #110, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is in charge of arrangements.



www.smartfuneralhome.com

