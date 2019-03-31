Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Joan (Powers) Davis. View Sign

Marilyn J. Davis, 87 of Chester, N.H., passed away Thursday March 28, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family, after a lengthy battle with cancer.



She was born August 13, 1931 in Greenfield, Mass., and was a daughter of the late William and Ruth (Griswold) Powers. Mrs. Davis was raised and educated in Whitman, Mass., and was a graduate of the Addison-Gilbert School of Nursing in Gloucester, Mass. She had been a resident of Chester for the past 62 years.



Mrs. Davis was a Licensed Practical Nurse, having worked at Alexander Eastman Hospital, many nursing home and residences. Mrs. Davis was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Derry, she enjoyed traveling, going out to eat, drives to the seashore and gardening. She will forever be remembered for her love of time spent with her children and grandchildren.



Members of the family include her loving husband of 62 years, Albert D. Davis, Jr. of Chester; three children, Stephen Davis and his wife Lee Houghton-Davis, of Hampton, N.H., Deborah Davis of Chester and James Davis and his wife Carolyn of Hampstead; four grandchildren, Matthew Davis and his wife Colby, Jordan Davis, Alison Davis and Kiley Davis; her brother, Calvin Powers of Cornish, N.H., and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. at the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street Derry, NH. A Celebration of Life will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. and a private burial will be held at Great Hill Cemetery of Chester.



The family would like to express their deepest thank you and appreciation to the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Bedford, NH. for the care and compassion they provided.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Derry, 4 Crystal Ave. Derry, NH 03038 or the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.



