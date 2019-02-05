Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CHESTER - Marilyn K. Emig, 78, of Chester, NH passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a brief illness. She was born January 25, 1941 in Dover, NJ and was a daughter of the late Franklin and Emma (Voelker) Lowerre.



Marilyn was employed in banking and worked for Bank of America for many years until she retired in 1993. She was an avid quilter and a longtime member of the informal Village Green Quilters. Her friends from the quilting community were very special to her. In addition to her friends from quilting, her neighbors also held a special place in her heart. Marilyn will forever be remembered as a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who cherished her family.



Members of the family include her loving husband of 60 years, Frank Emig, three daughters, Elana Laing, Gretchen Emig and Sara DeCarlo, five grandchildren, Christopher, Molly, Daniel, Taylor and Kennedy, two sisters, Virginia Koziol and Carolyn Codogni, as well as several nieces and nephews. Marilyn was predeceased by her son, Richard Emig, in 2006.



SERVICES: After cremation, a visitation will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street Derry, NH with a service to follow at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to: Fisher House Inc., 7323 Hwy 90 West Suite 107 San Antonio TX 78227.

