Marilyn ('Pat' Patricia) (Gordon) Jewett, 92, died Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born in Raymond, NH on March 1, 1928, the daughter of the late Andrew and Helen Gordon.
She enjoyed 47 years of marriage to the love of her life, Willis E. Jewett before he passed in 2010.
She is survived by: four children: John W. Burns and his wife Zondra of Virginia Beach VA; Nancy P. Morey of Hollis, NH; Keith A. Jewett and his wife Teresa of Hudson, NH; and Karen L. Ragle of Hampton, NH. Grandchildren: Benjamin Burns and his wife Karen; Brian Burns and his wife Kristin; Devin Morey and his wife Elena; Shannon Jewett; Cameron Jewett; and Great Grandchildren: Emmett and Carla. Her half sister: Eleanor Gonye.
Marilyn 'Pat' was predeceased by her sisters Helen Fifty and Shirley Garvin.
She attended public school in Derry, NH; graduated from UNH in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree which enabled her introduction to teaching in the Nashua School system. Later, she achieved her Masters degree in Special Education at the University of Lowell, MA in 1974.
Pat had a long history of service to her communities, whether it be her church, children's activities, or Town of Litchfield. For her church, Pat served as a Sunday school teacher, helped organize, BAKE, and serve at the Strawberry festivals. She organized the Litchfield Senior Citizens Group; prompted and assisted countless fundraisers. For her children's activities, it wasn't limited to her own children's 4H Clubs, Cub Scout Den Mother duties, but extended to other children in town, such as organizing town Halloween Parties, BAKING for assorted fundraisers, and Backpacks for Kids.
For the Town of Litchfield, she started in the Conservation Committee back in 1952. Her yearn to serve spanned decades and included assorted commissions such as Budget, Recycling, Nashua Regional Planning. Pat was the first woman to be elected to the Board of Selectmen which she served for 27 years. That position included other responsibilities such as promoting the Fourth of July Parades, Veterans Day Memorials, manning the Election polling places, and appointments such as the Town Welfare Chairman, and BOD for Community Council. She also discovered that she could BAKE her way to favors.
Everyone will remember Pat's confident "Jewett can do it" attitude and mantra. In her free time, Pat enjoyed BAKING, painting, stockcar racing, and being involved with family and friends' activities.
SERVICS: Visiting hours will be at Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock Street, Nashua, NH from 4-7 pm on Monday November 30th. Due to COVID concerns, we ask attendees to limit their time by proceeding through the condolence line and leave the funeral home premises so parking spaces and others attending can pay their respects in a timely manner. For our family and friends who have reservations about attending, we encourage you to instead "Do a Good Deed, on behalf of Pat." Due to pandemic restrictions, the Funeral Service at the Litchfield Community Church will be private.
Tuesday Morning 12/1/20: Open Invitation to those who wish to pay their respects to join in a stationary roadside procession, beginning at Litchfield Community Church, or graveside memorial at Hillcrest Cemetery. See Litchfield Facebook page "Litchfield NH - What's Up??" for more details.
Pat's wishes are, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to an organization for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities such as Special Olympics
New Hampshire https://www.sonh.org/
; Nashua Children's Home https://nashuachildrenshome.org/donate/
or Litchfield Community Church. The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 1 Lock St., Nashua, NH has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guest book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com
