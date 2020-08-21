Marion Ann (Saad) Coble, 87, of Bedford NH, died August 16, 2020 at a local healthcare facility after a brief illness. She was kind and generous to all who knew her.
Born November 3, 1932 in Manchester, NH, she was the daughter of Nasif Saad and Wadeha (Baraket) Saad. She graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1950. She was a long time communicant of St Nicholas Orthodox Church in Manchester, NH. Most recently she was a parishioner of St George Greek Orthodox Church in Manchester, NH. She worked for many years in the Billing Department at Manchester Hosiery Mills. She also worked for many years for the Bedford School Department, most recently as the Manager of Food Service for McKelvie School. She was a member of the Massabesic Yacht Club and also the Daughters of Rachaya. She enjoyed many years of traveling around the world with her husband while he served as a Chief Warrant Officer in the Army, and also upon retirement. Marion was an avid gardener throughout her life, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In 2019, she was predeceased by her husband of fifty-five years, Ronald William Coble. She is survived by her son Mr. Jeffrey Thomas Coble of Bedford, and his children Mr. Michael Thomas Coble of Bedford, NH and Ms. Katherine Elizabeth Coble of Bedford, NH. She is survived by her daughter Mrs. Carol Ann (Coble) DeFuria and her husband Mr. Richard Mark DeFuria of Sterling, MA, and their children Dr. John William Ribeiro of Stamford, CT, Mr. Dominic DeFuria of Boston, MA, and Mr. Theodore DeFuria of Sterling, MA. She is survived by her twin sister Mrs. Olga (Saad) Mikolaities of Manchester, her brother Mr. Ferris Saad of Greenland, NH and his wife Ann Saad, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her siblings Mr. Fred Saad, Mr. George Saad, Mr. Michael Saad, and Mrs. Alice (Saad) Ashooh.
Services: Given the current circumstances a private funeral service for the family will be conducted at St George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St, Manchester, NH. Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
650 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH 03104
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information please visit www.connorhealy.com
.