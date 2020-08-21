1/1
Marion Ann Coble
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Ann (Saad) Coble, 87, of Bedford NH, died August 16, 2020 at a local healthcare facility after a brief illness. She was kind and generous to all who knew her.

Born November 3, 1932 in Manchester, NH, she was the daughter of Nasif Saad and Wadeha (Baraket) Saad. She graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1950. She was a long time communicant of St Nicholas Orthodox Church in Manchester, NH. Most recently she was a parishioner of St George Greek Orthodox Church in Manchester, NH. She worked for many years in the Billing Department at Manchester Hosiery Mills. She also worked for many years for the Bedford School Department, most recently as the Manager of Food Service for McKelvie School. She was a member of the Massabesic Yacht Club and also the Daughters of Rachaya. She enjoyed many years of traveling around the world with her husband while he served as a Chief Warrant Officer in the Army, and also upon retirement. Marion was an avid gardener throughout her life, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

In 2019, she was predeceased by her husband of fifty-five years, Ronald William Coble. She is survived by her son Mr. Jeffrey Thomas Coble of Bedford, and his children Mr. Michael Thomas Coble of Bedford, NH and Ms. Katherine Elizabeth Coble of Bedford, NH. She is survived by her daughter Mrs. Carol Ann (Coble) DeFuria and her husband Mr. Richard Mark DeFuria of Sterling, MA, and their children Dr. John William Ribeiro of Stamford, CT, Mr. Dominic DeFuria of Boston, MA, and Mr. Theodore DeFuria of Sterling, MA. She is survived by her twin sister Mrs. Olga (Saad) Mikolaities of Manchester, her brother Mr. Ferris Saad of Greenland, NH and his wife Ann Saad, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her siblings Mr. Fred Saad, Mr. George Saad, Mr. Michael Saad, and Mrs. Alice (Saad) Ashooh.

Services: Given the current circumstances a private funeral service for the family will be conducted at St George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St, Manchester, NH. Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral

650 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH 03104

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information please visit www.connorhealy.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
May her memory be eternal! We are missing you already, Mo.
Richard DeFuria
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved