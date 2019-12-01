Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion E. Burtt. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Elaine Burtt, of Grantham, New Hampshire, died on September 28 at the age of 90 after a short illness.



Marion was born on June 26, 1929 in Billerica, Massachusetts to Veretta Derby and Charles Webber Sr. She married George Burtt in 1953. She lived for many years in Albany NH, and also in Laconia, Maine as well as for the last 18 years in Grantham, with her son and daughter in law.



Marion left school in order to care for her mother and younger siblings. She had many jobs throughout her life, her favorite of them being production control in a mattress factory. She had many interests, she hiked throughout the White Mountains; she enjoyed tennis, home remodeling projects, shopping, eating out, and traveling. Her favorite places to visit were Montreal, NYC and Florida. She loved her friends and family, and her many pets.



Marion is survived by two brothers, Kenneth Webber of St. Augustine, Florida, and Robert Webber of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, her children, Joyce Whiting and partner Chris McMahon of Manchester, NH, Steven Burtt and his wife Karolina of Grantham NH. She also leaves nieces and nephews Judy, Sandra, Lola, Karen, Corinne, Kathleen, Kristin, Irving Jr., Charles, Gary, Robert Jr. Shawn, David, and Kyle.



Marion is preceded in death by her husband George Burtt, sisters Esther and Ruth and brothers Donald, Charles Jr., Roy, and Irving.



Services in memory of Marion have already taken place privately.



Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2019

