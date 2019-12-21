Marion E. (Chadwick) Winmill, 95, of Windham NH passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19th at Parkland Medical Center. Marion was born and educated in Salem, NH the daughter of the late Harriet (Cross) and Walter Chadwick. She graduated from Woodbury High School, Class of 1942 and the Felt & Tarrant Business School in Boston, MA. Marion and her husband Robert were the founders of Winmill Equipment Company, Inc. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and cooking. She was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them.
Marion will be sadly missed by her children, Robert & his wife Linda of Hampstead, John of Windham, NH and William and his wife Katherine of Hampstead, NH; her 4 grandchildren, Rob Winmill and his wife Aurelie, Jennifer Winmill-Knight, Philip Winmill and his wife Jillian and Kirsten Winmill-Lepore and husband Giovanni; her 5 great grandchildren, Jacqueline Knight, Emma Winmill, Susanna Winmill, William Winmill and Katerina Lepore; her niece, Susan Winmill of Haverhill, MA and her nephew, Frank Wolfe and his wife Mary of Salem, and several great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Winmill, her second husband, Howard Hickox and her sister, Gertrude E. Wolfe.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 23rd from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 7:00 PM at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St. Salem, NH. Burial will be private for the family. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 21, 2019