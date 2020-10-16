Marion Esther Verrill King died Sept. 28, 2020, at the age of 88 at her daughter's home in Wentworth, N.H., after a period of failing health. Her children, John, Suanne, Cheryl, Deborah and Jeff were at her side as she passed peacefully away.
Marion was born in Plymouth, N.H., Sept. 26, 1932, to Harold and Dorothy Morton Verrill. She attended New Hampton and Ashland Schools, and Ashland Baptist Church.
In 1950, she married John Maurice King. Marion and John were married 60 years and were devoted to each other. They built a house in Wentworth and raised their children there. They were members of the Wentworth Congregational Church.
The way Marion lived her life was an inspiration to her family. She was a homemaker and her home was a gathering place for many. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt with a close extended family that included nieces, nephews and cousins as well as her brothers and sisters. Her great-grandchildren were a particular delight to her and she was an active part of their lives. Her family filled her life with love and joy.
She was always thinking and doing for others. She tackled problems head-on and was an organizer and a problem-solver. If you were down, she would cheer you up. For both family and friends, if you had a problem, she was your best advocate.
For many years, she was a foster mother for children in emergency situations. She enjoyed many letters over the years from several of the children and families she helped.
After her children were grown, she worked for many years with her husband, John Sr. and her son, John Jr., as the Office Manager for King Lumber Co. in Wentworth, N.H. After her husband's passing, she worked as a volunteer at Grafton County Nursing Home. In the last few years of her life, she put her time and effort into researching and documenting with her sister, Susie, the genealogy of her family, leaving a wonderful legacy to all.
During her beautiful life she experienced great joy, but also great sorrow in the loss of beloved family members. She displayed great strength and courage in times of trouble. Through it all, she was steadfast in her belief in God and the eventual reunion with her family in a better place. God knew where she lived.
Marion is predeceased by her husband, John King Sr.; her son, Noel King; her grandson, Joseph King; and her brother, Wayne Verrill as well as many other beloved family and extended family members.
Marion is survived by her son, John King Jr. and wife, Suanne; daughter, Deborah Emery and husband, Jeff; and Noel's wife, Cheryl King, all of Wentworth, as well as her grandchildren, Joshua King; Dana Emery Bisson and children, Alexander and Julia; Jeffrey Emery and wife, Maya; Joe's wife, Katie King, and children, Bailey, Benjamin, and Logan; Jared King and wife, Marie, and son, Dylan; Jordan King and wife, Linnea; Jamie King and husband, Ian Cullison. She is also survived by her brother, Willard Verrill and wife, Judy, and family; her sister, Elaine (Susie) Verrill Putnam and husband, Harlie, and family; her sister, Linda Verrill Larson Dinger and husband, Larry, and family; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends that regarded her as family.
A Celebration of Life will be delayed until the spring when we are hopeful it will be safer for everyone to get together. Anyone wishing to donate in Marion's memory may give to the charity of their choice
. Thank you to everyone that helped us care for our beloved mother.