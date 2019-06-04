Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion G. (Morrell) Owen. View Sign Service Information Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home 103 Main Street Colebrook , NH 03576 (603)-237-4311 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home 103 Main Street Colebrook , NH 03576 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home 103 Main Street Colebrook , NH 03576 View Map Service 5:45 PM Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home 103 Main Street Colebrook , NH 03576 View Map Service 5:45 PM Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home 103 Main Street Colebrook , NH 03576 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Monadnock Congregational Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Monadnock Congregational Church Send Flowers Obituary

NEWPORT, Vt. - Marion Glenn (Morrell) Owen, 97, of Newport, formerly of Conway and Colebrook, N.H., died Friday, May 31, 2019, in Bel-Aire Healthcare Center after a short time of declining health.



Born Nov. 24, 1921, in Manchester, N.H., she was the daughter of Nathan B. and Wiona (Foote) Morrell.



Raised in Conway, N.H., she graduated from Kennett High School with the class of 1939. In addition, she attended and graduated from the Baypath Institute for Business in Springfield, Mass., in 1941. While attending Baypath she met her future husband, Edmund E. Owen.



After graduation, Marion worked for General Electric Co. as a secretary and then for Monarch Insurance Co., both of Springfield, Mass.. In 1943, she moved back to Conway where she worked for the Charles O. Dahl Insurance Co. until her marriage to Edmund Owen on April 23, 1943. After Edmund's World War II service in the U.S. Navy ended, they moved to Colebrook where she was a homemaker and mother to their two children. When the children grew up she returned to work at the Marshall & Kent (later Klebe & George) Insurance Co. before retiring in 1978.



After retiring, she was a homemaker and caregiver for her mother, who had come to live with Marion and Edmund in 1978. After her husband's death in 1999, Marion returned to Conway where she was able to live independently with the help of Saco Woods neighbors, the Gibson Senior Center, and the Conway Police Morning Call In program. In August 2015, she moved to Newport to live with her daughter.



Marion was a active member, in all aspects, of Monadnock Congregational Church of Colebrook and served as Sunday school superintendent for many years. She was also a longtime member of Eureka Chapter #2, Order of the Eastern Star; Grand Cross of Color of International Order of the Rainbow for Girls; past adviser for Rainbow Girls of Lancaster N.H.; a longtime member of the George L. O'Neil American Legion Auxiliary Post #62; member of the Retired National Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary; past chapter and local fund chairman for the American Red Cros; and served many years as the home service regional officer for the Red Cross. Marion was one of the charter members and served a term as president of the Colebrook Hospital Auxiliary.



Marion was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Edmund E. Owen, and her brothers, Robert S. Morrell (wife Ruth Morrell) and Nathan E. Morrell; and brothers-in-law, Frank G. Owen (wife Claire Owen) and Haven T. Owen (wife Patricia Owen).



Family members include her children, Sally G. Fraize of Newport, and Robert E. Owen and wife Marion A. Owen of Bartlett, N.H.; three grandsons, Jeremy E. Fraize and partner Ayla Landry of Eden Mills, Gustav G. Owen and partner Virginia Hills of Portsmouth, N.H., and Gerald G. Owen and fiancee Jordyn R. Thompson of Rochester, N.Y.; two great-grandsons, Austin J. Fraize, and Sagan E. Owen; a future great-great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, June 9, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home in Colebrook. An Order of the Eastern Star service will be held at 5:45 p.m. in the funeral home.



Funeral services are Monday, June 10, at 11 a.m. in Monadnock Congregational Church. Burial will follow in Colebrook Village Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Monadnock Congregational Church, P.O. Box 307, Colebrook, N.H. 03576; or the Gibson Senior Center, 14 Grove St., North Conway, N.H. 03860.



Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by visiting



