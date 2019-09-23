Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Send Flowers Obituary





MANCHESTER - Marion H. Mahan, 88, of Manchester, died on Sept. 9, 2019, after a period of declining health.Born in Peterborough on Jan. 30, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James H. Donegan and Marie Donegan Green. She resided in the Queen City most of her life.In 1949, Marion graduated from Manchester High School Central.Marion was a sales associate with Lechmere. Later, she was employed with Card Smart for 10 years.Devoted to her faith, Marion was a communicant of St. Joseph Cathedral. She was also a member of Blessed Sacrament Church Ladies Guild.Marion's family was the center of her world. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Marion will be deeply missed and held close in heart always.She was married 36 years to David H. Mahan. He died Nov. 7, 1990. She was also predeceased by her foster parents, Herbert and Beatrice Chanton; and five brothers, James, Robert, Lawrence, Thomas and Richard.Family members include two daughters, Pamela A. Mahan-Weldon and her husband, Gary, of Manchester, and Linda M. Mahan and her significant other, Gary Ulbin, of Manchester; two grandchildren, Matthew Mahan and Patrick Mahan; twin great-grandchildren, Conor and Emilia; two sisters, Mary Webinger of Blair, Neb., and Marguerite Allen of Circleville, Ohio; nieces, nephews; and her dear friend, Barbara L'Heureux and her family.SERVICES: The funeral is Thursday, Sept. 26, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from the chapel of St. Joseph Cathedral, Lowell Street, Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Villa Crest Nursing Home, Memory Care Unit Activity Fund, 1276 Hanover St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.The family would like to thank the nurses, staff and administration at Villa Crest Nursing Home, particularly those on the Memory Care Unit for the care, love and kindness they showed Marion and her family for the past two and a half years. They made her time there so pleasant and enjoyableConnor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com Published in Union Leader on Sept. 23, 2019

