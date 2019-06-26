HOOKSETT - Marion L. Marston, 79, passed away June 21, 2019, in the Concord Hospice House after declining health.
Born on Aug. 14, 1939, in Goffstown, she was the daughter of Edwin and Awilda (Hadden) Hardy.
Marion attended Keene State College. Upon graduating she taught for the Hooksett School District for 33 years. She also taught and co-directed the Vacation Bible School for the Hooksett Congregational Church for 25 years.
She was well-known for her loving and gentle nature, love of children, family, and her strong faith. She was also a refuge and forever home to any stray cat that crossed her path.
Marion enjoyed road trips, day trips to the beach, square dancing, summer camping, reading and gospel music. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing this wonderful person.
Family members include her husband of 52 years, Gale Marston of Hooksett; her son, Jon Marston, and daughter Deb Marston; her brother, Richard Hardy; and two sisters, Beverly Hardy and Shirley Hardy.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Awilda Hardy; and her sister, Dorothy (Hardy) Noyes.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service beginning at noon in French & Rising Funeral Home, 17 S. Mast St., Goffstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, N.H. 03301 or Live and Let Live Farm, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester, N.H. 03258.
Published in Union Leader on June 26, 2019