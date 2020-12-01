Marion M. (Sheridan) Oleson, 91, of Berlin, died on November 28, 2020 in Berlin. She was born in Cascade, Berlin, on June 22, 1929 the daughter of Frank and Mary (Dolan) Sheridan and was a lifelong resident of Berlin. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed for 32 years for F.W. Woolworth Co. Marion was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and a former member of the Androscoggin Valley Country Club.
Members of the family include sister Cecilia Watson; brother William Sheridan; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Frank A. Oleson, two brothers Robert Sheridan and Frank Sheridan and by three sisters Mary Cassidy, Frances Gadbois and Virginia Bourque.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on December 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Holy Family Church, Gorham, NH. Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a walk-through visitation at the Bryant Funeral Home, Gorham on December 7 from 11:30 to 12:30 prior to the church mass. Masks and social distancing will be required. Donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
Guest book at www.bryantfuneralhome.net
