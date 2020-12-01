1/
Marion M. Oleson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion M. (Sheridan) Oleson, 91, of Berlin, died on November 28, 2020 in Berlin. She was born in Cascade, Berlin, on June 22, 1929 the daughter of Frank and Mary (Dolan) Sheridan and was a lifelong resident of Berlin. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed for 32 years for F.W. Woolworth Co. Marion was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and a former member of the Androscoggin Valley Country Club.

Members of the family include sister Cecilia Watson; brother William Sheridan; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Frank A. Oleson, two brothers Robert Sheridan and Frank Sheridan and by three sisters Mary Cassidy, Frances Gadbois and Virginia Bourque.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on December 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Holy Family Church, Gorham, NH. Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a walk-through visitation at the Bryant Funeral Home, Gorham on December 7 from 11:30 to 12:30 prior to the church mass. Masks and social distancing will be required. Donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Guest book at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Holy Family Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
180 Hillside Avenue
Berlin, NH 03570
(603) 752-1344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved