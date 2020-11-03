Marion Walsh, loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother, died at home in the care of her daughters after a long struggle with kidney disease. She was 87 years old. She is survived by her four children, Ann Kelley, Michael Walsh, Patrick Walsh, and Gail Morrison; five loving sisters and brothers; three adored grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Marion was a life-long resident of the White Mountains. She loved to travel with friends and family, was an accomplished quilter, a formidable cribbage player, enjoyed cookouts and dining out, and was an avid golfer. Marion had a great love of the outdoors - gardening, bird watching, long walks in the woods, cross country and downhill skiing. She loved to sit on her deck with friends and family, the sun on her face, observing the natural world around her. She had a great fondness of all animals, especially for dogs. Marion was a fantastic cook, and she hosted many holiday feasts for her friends and family. The gatherings were always memorable for the delicious food and fun. She was very kind, giving, and accepting to all. Marion spent many years in the banking industry, culminating her career as a branch manager. After retiring from the bank, she worked for OD Silkscreen, providing excellent customer service for their many clients. During her semi-retirement years, she was Supervisor of the Checklist in Woodstock and worked at Loon Mountain Ski Area, where she enjoyed working with the many skiers and her co-workers. This fall, there will be a small funeral for immediate family only. In June or July 2021, there will be a Celebration of Life for all to attend. It will most likely be held at Loon Mountain. A notice will be posted on this site.



