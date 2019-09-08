Marion W. Marcoux, 91, of Manchester, died peacefully September 6, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born in Germany on February 29, 1928, the daughter of Lorence and Sofie (Gebhardt) Fickentscher.
Prior to retirement, she had worked in the mail room at the Union Leader Corp for many years.
Marion enjoyed gardening and making crafts, as well as crocheting and quilting many items. She loved to spend time outdoors and feeding birds and had a strong love of all animals. She found her greatest joy spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and laughed easily and often.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward H. Marcoux, in 1989.
Family members include her daughter, Lucy Butler and husband James of Manchester; her sons, Edward W. Marcoux and wife Kathleen of Auburn, Richard R. Marcoux and wife Leslie of Hudson, James H. Marcoux of Hudson; her grandchildren, Eve, Amanda, Trisha, Aimee, Kassi, James, Josh and Megan; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Riley, Thomas, Lily, Michael Jr., Anastasia, Sophia and Elanor.
Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Monday from 4 to 7 pm. A service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH Audubon Society, 84 Silk Farm Rd, Concord, NH 03301.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 8, 2019