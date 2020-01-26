Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Amelia Rice (Nichols) Forbes, 95, of Clover Lane, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her home with loved ones by her side.



She was born in Morristown, N.J., on Oct. 17, 1924, the daughter of Charles F. and Marjorie (Rice) Nichols.



She graduated from Morristown High School in 1942 and lived in New Vernon, N.J., for over 30 years before moving to New London in 1982 to the home on Lake Sunapee in which the family had vacationed since the early 1950s.



During World War II, Marjorie worked for USO Camp Shows where she was responsible for interviewing entertainers (including Frank Sinatra and Bob Hope) prior to their going overseas to entertain US troops. After the war, Marjorie met Murray Forbes, her husband of 65 years, who died in 2011. In addition to being Murray's most important business asset, Marjorie raised a family and owned a gift shop for many years while in N.J.



She was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in New London and St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Morristown, N.J. She was a former member of the Lake Sunapee Country Club and Morris County Golf Club. She loved to spend time with her family, meet friends for lunch and generally be out and about.



She is survived by two sons and their wives, Murray and Karen Forbes, Jr. of Windsor, Colo., and Charles and Becky Forbes of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; five grandchildren, Murray, III and Christy Forbes, Charles, Jr. and Brandi Forbes, Christopher and Darcie Forbes, Halden Forbes Dimogerodakis and Nick, and Jonathan and Lindsay Forbes; and 10 great-grandchildren.



SERVICES: In late winter or early spring, St. Andrew's Church shall celebrate Marjorie's wonderful life at an 8 a.m. Sunday Eucharist.



Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Andrew's Church, PO Box 294, New London, NH 03257; Lake Sunapee Protective Association, PO Box 683, Sunapee, NH 03782; or New London Hospital, 273 County Road, New London, NH 03257.



