MANCHESTER - Marjorie Evelyn Collins Padden died peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019. By her side were family members who lovingly accompanied her on the long and winding road of Alzheimer's disease.



Born in Manchester on February 19, 1927, Marjorie was the daughter of Evelyn Gates Collins and James Collins. She was a lifelong resident of the city she loved. After graduating from Central High School, she was an employee of the Retail Credit Company.



On July 5, 1952, Marjorie married Thomas Anthony Padden, who predeceased her in 2009. Together they raised their three children in an environment of unconditional love and support, and a healthy dose of discipline as needed. Marjorie's intellect and personality could have presented numerous professional opportunities, but she cherished her chosen profession of motherhood and homemaker and unselfishly devoted most of her life to those roles.



She was a longtime communicant of Saint Anne parish where she enjoyed volunteering for social events in support of the church; bingo games and spaghetti suppers were among her favorites as they presented opportunities to laugh and enjoy the company of good friends. For several years, she enjoyed working at the parish center on Election Day when it served as the Ward 4 polling location. More than anything, however, Marjorie loved being in her home and spending time with her family. The opportunity was rare, but whenever there was a pause in the Irish music that filled their home, she listened to her favorite singer Nat King Cole. She was an avid reader, offered insightful commentary on current events and political news, and found no crossword or jigsaw puzzle daunting.



Marjorie would not fly, but she and her husband Tom embraced every opportunity to lace up their walking shoes and board an Amtrak train bound for New York City to visit their son Michael. Often from the Gramercy Park Hotel, they walked Manhattan from end to end enjoying hot pastrami sandwiches at the Carnegie Deli, dining at Rolf's German Restaurant on Third Avenue, quenching thirsts at both Molly's Irish Pub and in the company of Prometheus at Rockefeller Center, strolling through Central Park, and lighting candles at St. Patrick's Cathedral along the way. Evenings often ended with one of Broadway's biggest hits and a relaxing nightcap at the Rainbow Room or the Fitzpatrick Hotel. For years, Marjorie couldn't imagine their trips to the city could get any better, but then her grandsons Tommy and Liam were born. They added immeasurable joy to her life and a whole new dimension to their NYC travels.



Their son Jim exposed Marjorie to the glitz and glamour of a Montreal casino. With a vow to Tom that she would not lose the nest egg, she headed straight for the slot machines, collected some impressive winnings for a novice gambler, and called it a night. It was on to Baltimore after that for Orioles baseball at Camden Yards, soft shell crabs, and chilled chardonnay at spots along the harbor. These were marvelous times for Marjorie and Tom because they were with family.



In addition to her parents and husband of 57 years, Marjorie was predeceased by her brother, Army Major Robert J. Collins, brothers-in-law John, Martin and Edward (Arby) Padden, and J. Richard Healy, sisters-in-law Cathleen Padden and Mary Padden Healy.



The family she leaves behind and loved so dearly includes her son, Michael, daughter-in-law, Jan Rostal, and grandchildren Thomas and Liam Padden of the Bronx, daughter Myla Padden and son-in-law Donald Feith of Concord and son James of Manchester. Also, she leaves her special nieces and their families with whom she celebrated so many of life's special occasions, Cathylee, Maura, Patricia, Shawna, and Jennifer Healy.



There are no words to adequately convey the family's gratitude for the loving, compassionate and professional care Marjorie received from the entire staff at Hanover Hill Health Care Center, particularly those who so calmly and patiently care for the beautiful women in the Lee Unit.



The family would also like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for their services and for honoring Marjorie on her 92nd birthday with cake, ice cream and song. To the family members of other Lee Unit residents who generously shared stories of the lives their loved ones embraced before the disease claimed their memories and eventually their identity, we thank you.



The family is honoring Marjorie's request that no services be held and asks all who had the good fortune of knowing her, to raise their glass in memory of the woman with sparking blue eyes and a bright smile who, throughout her long life, was loved beyond words.



SERVICES: A private burial service will be held at a later date.



To anyone wishing to make a memorial donation, please consider the Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter of the or a charity that is dear to you.



The McHugh Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family with her care. Condolences may be offered at



