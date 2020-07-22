1/
Marjorie I. Roy
1933 - 2020
Marjorie I. Roy

Brentwood - Marjorie I. "Margie" Roy died July 18, 2020 at Rockingham County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

A Joyful celebration of Margie's life will be held at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Private burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rockingham VNA/Hospice, 137 Epping Road, Exeter, NH 03833. Masks and social distancing are required at the service.

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Stockbridge Funeral Home LLC - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400
