Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Activity Room (1st floor) of Pearl Manor at Birch Hill Terrace 100 Alliance Way Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Ladd Corby, age 98, died on Oct. 21, 2019, at Birch Hill Terrace where she had lived for over 17 years.



She was born Aug. 26, 1921, in New York City, the daughter of Harry Westervelt Ladd and Alice Lombard Ladd, and lived most of her life in Summit, N.J.



Marjorie graduated from Kent Place School and attended Connecticut College. After completing a secretarial course, she went to work for Bell Labs for a short time until World War II took her and her husband, Richard L. Corby, whom she married in 1942, to various military bases. Later she served 22 years as the secretary to the Business Administrator of the Summit Board of Education. She was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church and the Junior League of Summit, where she was an active volunteer for over fifty years. She was also an active volunteer in her children's schools and sports teams.



Marjorie was the widow of Richard L. Corby Jr., who died in 1980. She was dearly loved by her children and their spouses: Suzanne Corby and Richard Oas, Linda Corby and Frank Beal, Richard and Justine Corby; and also by her nine grandchildren: Jessica Oas Welch (Chuck), Dan Oas (fiancee Bernadette), Clinton Oas (Emily), Emily Oas, David Beal (Kathy Frerichs), Benjamin Beal (Malia), Katherine Beal, Patrick Corby (Marion), and Allison Corby Miller (Clayton). In addition, she leaves her eight great-grandchildren, two nieces, six nephews and her sister-in-law, Jeanne Walsh Ladd, widow of her late brother, Harry W. Ladd.



SERVICES: There will be a celebration of Marjorie's life at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in the Activity Room (first floor) of Pearl Manor at Birch Hill Terrace, 100 Alliance Way, Manchester, NH.



Marjorie's family would like to thank the staff at Birch Hill and the VNA Hospice Program for their kind and sensitive care.



Memorial donations may be made to Kent Place School, 42 Norwood Ave., Summit, NJ 07901; the Calvary Church Remembrance Fund, 31 Woodland Ave., Summit, NJ 07901; Birch Hill Terrace, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, NH, 03102; or the Visiting Nurse Association, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, NH, 03109.



Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Marjorie's online tribute, to send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit



Marjorie Ladd Corby, age 98, died on Oct. 21, 2019, at Birch Hill Terrace where she had lived for over 17 years.She was born Aug. 26, 1921, in New York City, the daughter of Harry Westervelt Ladd and Alice Lombard Ladd, and lived most of her life in Summit, N.J.Marjorie graduated from Kent Place School and attended Connecticut College. After completing a secretarial course, she went to work for Bell Labs for a short time until World War II took her and her husband, Richard L. Corby, whom she married in 1942, to various military bases. Later she served 22 years as the secretary to the Business Administrator of the Summit Board of Education. She was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church and the Junior League of Summit, where she was an active volunteer for over fifty years. She was also an active volunteer in her children's schools and sports teams.Marjorie was the widow of Richard L. Corby Jr., who died in 1980. She was dearly loved by her children and their spouses: Suzanne Corby and Richard Oas, Linda Corby and Frank Beal, Richard and Justine Corby; and also by her nine grandchildren: Jessica Oas Welch (Chuck), Dan Oas (fiancee Bernadette), Clinton Oas (Emily), Emily Oas, David Beal (Kathy Frerichs), Benjamin Beal (Malia), Katherine Beal, Patrick Corby (Marion), and Allison Corby Miller (Clayton). In addition, she leaves her eight great-grandchildren, two nieces, six nephews and her sister-in-law, Jeanne Walsh Ladd, widow of her late brother, Harry W. Ladd.SERVICES: There will be a celebration of Marjorie's life at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in the Activity Room (first floor) of Pearl Manor at Birch Hill Terrace, 100 Alliance Way, Manchester, NH.Marjorie's family would like to thank the staff at Birch Hill and the VNA Hospice Program for their kind and sensitive care.Memorial donations may be made to Kent Place School, 42 Norwood Ave., Summit, NJ 07901; the Calvary Church Remembrance Fund, 31 Woodland Ave., Summit, NJ 07901; Birch Hill Terrace, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, NH, 03102; or the Visiting Nurse Association, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, NH, 03109.Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Marjorie's online tribute, to send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close