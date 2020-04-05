Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Lillian (Strand) Allen. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Lillian Allen, 87, of Manchester, passed away on April 2, 2020, at Birch Hill Retirement Community, where she was a resident for nearly five years.



Born on July 31, 1932, in Groton, Mass., Marjorie Allen was the daughter of Lawrence G. Strand Jr. and Lillian H. Strand. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Richard and Robert Strand, sisters Jean (who died as an infant) and Evelyn Cook. Her mother Lillian died when Marjorie was a teenager and she helped care for her father and family in ways that shaped her life. A longtime resident of East Derry, N.H., Marjorie was married to Glenn Allen for 64 years.



Marjorie was a high achieving student, graduating from Groton High School (1950) where she was valedictorian of her class, obtained a college degree with honors from the State Teachers College at Fitchburg (now Fitchburg State University). She went on to become a registered nurse, graduating from the Burbank Nursing School in Fitchburg, Mass. After graduation, she went to work at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua teaching nursing education. She also worked at the Derry Medical Center for nearly eight years and coordinated the community's visiting nurse and home-makers program. At the end of Marjorie's career, she became a licensed real estate agent.



Marjorie's faith was nurtured as an active member in the First Parish Congregational Church in East Derry. Glenn and Marjorie were involved in United Methodist Churches for nearly 30 years living in Fort Myers, Fla., Newfound Lake, N.H., and the Villages, Fla. With a life defined by her commitment to family, friends and the communities she lived, Marjorie loved traveling the world with her husband Glenn. She was an avid golfer who enjoyed her times on the course with Glenn and their friends. Marjorie was a Girl Scout leader who loved her dogs (poodles and a Westie named Abbey), cooking for her family, getting her hair done by her daughter, reading books, and knitting.



Mrs. Allen is survived by her husband Glenn and her four children, Dave Allen (Elaine), Neal Allen (Loretta), Kristen Ambrose (Chuck) and Becky Allen (Mike Bosse). Marjorie loved her nine grandchildren: Kate Nette (Bill), Jordan Allen, Charlie Ambrose (Abbey), Christian Allen, Hillary Gelinas (Matt), Kathryn Ambrose, Jeremy Allen, Morghan Goguen, and Courtney Goguen. Marjorie has one great-grandson, Will Ambrose.



SERVICES: Her family will celebrate her life at a time in the future when families can come together again safely.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts or remembrances can be made to the Benevolence Fund at Birch Hill Retirement Community, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, NH 03102 or the First Parish Congregational Church, Post Office Box 114, East Derry, NH 03041-0114.



