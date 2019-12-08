Marjorie Louise Caza (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • - Pat Stone
  • "To Dottie, I am so sorry to see that your mother passed..."
    - Pat Stone
  • "Know that our thoughts and prayers are with you . So sorry..."
    - Arlene Fishbein
  • "At Psalms 68:9, says everly Day God Think of You, and holds..."
    - B. Williams
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
Obituary
Marjorie Louise Caza, 89, of Manchester, died December 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Manchester on March 24, 1930, she was the daughter of David W. and Louise F. (Fritche) Davison.

Prior to retirement, she had been employed as a receptionist/secretary/cost accountant for many years.

Marjorie enjoyed ballroom dancing, playing piano, sewing, crocheting and spending time with family, friends and especially her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph R. Caza in 2008. She was also predeceased by siblings David G. Davison and Dorothy Davison.

Family members include her daughters, Lynda Caza and husband David Moore of Bedford, Karen Caza and Paul Gagnon of Epsom, NH, Brenda Kalpokis of Derry, Dorothy Cazamichaud and husband Ron of Bedford; three grandchildren, Meagan Kalpokis, Julie Dion and Randy Dion; two great-grandchildren, Averah Dion and Ivy Rae Marques; one brother, Kenneth Davison of Manchester; several nephews, nieces and cousins.

Visiting hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Thursday, December 12th from 4 to 6 pm, followed by a service in the funeral home chapel at 6 pm. Interment will be in the NH State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the .

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 8, 2019
