Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Memorial service 11:00 AM Manchester Church of Christ 66 Mammoth Rd Manchester , NH

Marjorie Louise (Filleul) Simon, 85, of Candia, formerly Bedford, passed away from this life surrounded by her loving children on August 21, 2019, at Bedford Hills Center, Bedford, NH after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on May 16, 1934, she was the daughter of the late George and Ethel (Horwood) Filleul. She grew up in Manchester and graduated from Manchester West High School, Class of 1952.



Known to many as Marge, she was a longtime employee of Jordan Marsh/Macy's in Bedford since the store first opened in the mid-'60s, first working in housewares and then in the credit office until her retirement almost 30 years later.



A longtime member of the Manchester Church of Christ, Marge had been actively involved with meal preparation and outreach, Thanksgiving basket preparation, Vacation Bible School and serving God however she could. She enjoyed attending worship services and Bible studies as well as many Ladies retreats over the years. Her favorite pastimes were reading recipe magazines, cooking, baking, and watching inspirational shows. She also provided a listening ear and words of encouragement to her many friends and family members through her telephone ministry.



Her strong faith and steadfast commitment to the Lord and His church was evident in her life as many were uplifted by her words and love. Marge will be fondly remembered for her laughter, quick wit and infectious sense of humor.



She is survived by her 5 loving children who will miss her dearly, Laurie Waterman and husband James of Tucson AZ, Ann Otton and husband Thomas of Naugatuck CT, Kenneth Simon of Candia NH, Margery Hillhouse and husband Freddie of Goffstown NH, and Alan Simon and wife Gia of South Jordan UT; a brother John (Jack) Filleul and wife Sheila of Goffstown NH; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by 3 sisters; Barbara Inglis, Betty Shappell, and Carol Hooper, and 1 brother, George (Buddy) Filleul. Marge also had many very close friends, whose friendship she treasured dearly.



Marge's 9 precious grandchildren brought her much joy and pleasure. She was also blessed with 5 beautiful great-grandchildren.



In honor of her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Sept 7 at 11:00 am at the Manchester Church of Christ, 66 Mammoth Rd, Manchester NH.



To view an online tribute or send condolences to the family, visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Gander Brook Christian Camp, 27 Ganderbrook Lane, Raymond, ME 04071 or the , PO Box 4067, Concord NH 03302.



