EPSOM - Mark D. "Tanga" Lamontagne, 49, of Epsom, died on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and close friends.
Raised in Bow, he lived the past 22 years in Epsom. Mark was the son of Douglas and Jeannette Lamontagne.
He graduated from Concord High School.
Mark worked as a salesman for Sitech Northeast.
He loved motocross, snowmobiling, camping, hockey and most of all his friends and family. He was truly the life of the party and never failed to see the good in everyone he met.
Family members include his wife of 20 years, Kathy (Lund) Lamontagne; and his two children, Nate and Maria Lamontagne.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, Feb. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Private burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mark Lamontagne Family Fund, c/o TD Bank, P.O. Box 600, Manchester, N.H. 03105-9986.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 12, 2020