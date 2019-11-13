MANCHESTER - Mark D. "Pic" Pickett, 54, of Manchester, died on Nov. 7, 2019, in his home.
Born in Nashua on Sept. 3, 1965, he was the son of Jeanne (Campbell) Pickett of Francestown, and the late Dale M. Pickett.
Raised and educated in Milford, he made his home in Milford and Wilton for many years. Mark resided in Manchester for the past five years.
He was self-employed as a carpenter for most of his working life.
In his spare time, Mark enjoyed gardening and baking.
He was predeceased by a brother, Christopher Pickett.
In addition to his mother, family members include a daughter and son-in-law, Shelby and Derek McCabe of Farmington; a son, Jeffery Pickett of Brookline; four brothers, Stephen D. Pickett of Ash, N.C., Brian D. Pickett of Hooksett,, Lawrence D. Pickett of Milford, and Gregory D. Pickett of Bedford; a sister, Deborah J. Pickett of Wilton; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 a.m. from St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Milford.
Smith & Heald Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 13, 2019